FDx Advisors Inc. Has $202,000 Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 97.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,196 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth $6,139,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COR stock opened at $126.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $128.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.97.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $90,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,839.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John David Thompson sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $40,239.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,633,083 shares of company stock worth $561,094,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

