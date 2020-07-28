FDx Advisors Inc. Has $214,000 Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,302,000 after buying an additional 1,226,697 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $60,208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 72.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,258,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,998,000 after buying an additional 530,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $42,769,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 23.6% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,585,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after purchasing an additional 302,612 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $92.22 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $132.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average of $86.22.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.