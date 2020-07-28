FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $224,000 Investment in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter worth about $42,242,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 212.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 660,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,315,000 after acquiring an additional 448,820 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 81.9% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 397,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 178,767 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 966.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 177,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 113.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 156,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. ASGN Inc has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.04 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on ASGN from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASGN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,483.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,061. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy M. Jones sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $1,085,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,163. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

