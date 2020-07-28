FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $225,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $115.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.42. The company has a current ratio of 292.08, a quick ratio of 292.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.27). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.66%.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

