FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $229,000 Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $376,271,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,306,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,166,000 after buying an additional 645,656 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,352,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,247,000 after purchasing an additional 708,803 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,998,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,505,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,360,000 after purchasing an additional 108,911 shares in the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.50 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.394 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.