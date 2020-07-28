FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,112 Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,727 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 60,911 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 277.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,029,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,606,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,667 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.03. Berry Global Group Inc has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $55.26.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

