AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,490 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,347.8% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.67.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,312,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $138,518.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMN. SunTrust Banks upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

