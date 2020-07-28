AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,490 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,347.8% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.67.
In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,312,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $138,518.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have recently commented on AMN. SunTrust Banks upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.
About AMN Healthcare Services
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
