FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,755,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,411,739,000 after buying an additional 3,461,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,784,000 after buying an additional 2,284,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after buying an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,838,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,364,000 after buying an additional 500,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,486,000 after buying an additional 598,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $185.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $104.61 and a 1 year high of $190.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.61.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.