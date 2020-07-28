New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. FMR LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 685,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,198 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

NYCB opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

