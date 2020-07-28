Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Southwest Gas worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 186,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,896,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $12,477,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,804,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,541,000 after buying an additional 57,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.26. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $92.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.06.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.75 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $30,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,964 shares in the company, valued at $973,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

