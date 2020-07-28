Morgan Stanley Increases Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $148.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $146.29 on Friday. Hershey has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.03 and its 200-day moving average is $140.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. Hershey’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hershey by 455.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 77,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 135,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

