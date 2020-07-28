Cairn Investment Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,195 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $203.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,545.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.99.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

