NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337,970 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 19.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 548,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after buying an additional 96,737 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 163.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 114,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 70,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:NRG opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.20). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 15,555.52% and a net margin of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

