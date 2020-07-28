GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,802 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $203.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,545.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.99.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

