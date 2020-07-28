Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,891 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Hess by 457.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,311,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,465,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,983,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,050,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,329 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hess from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hess from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

HES opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.26. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

