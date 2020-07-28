LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.32% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $16,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $646.16 million, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

