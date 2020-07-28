Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lowered by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,864 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.5% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.99.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $203.85 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.15 and a 200 day moving average of $177.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,545.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

