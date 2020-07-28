Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 3,427.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 663,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after buying an additional 644,896 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Pentair by 9.2% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pentair from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

