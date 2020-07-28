Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Annex Advisory Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $208,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $364.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.23. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $409.26 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.