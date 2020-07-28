9,044 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000. Apple accounts for 1.9% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.86 and a 200-day moving average of $312.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

