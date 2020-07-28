Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2,128.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4,166.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $124.02 on Tuesday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $153.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $33,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,869.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $563,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,152 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

