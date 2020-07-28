Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.