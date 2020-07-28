Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s Largest Position

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 10.6% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Apple were worth $97,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

Apple stock opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

