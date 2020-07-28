Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,300 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,843 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE:TWTR opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $62,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,886. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.