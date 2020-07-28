Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.0% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $364.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

