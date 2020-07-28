Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Buys 337 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 10.7% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.86 and a 200-day moving average of $312.23. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

