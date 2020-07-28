Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.7% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 19.0% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 258,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,316,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The company has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.86 and its 200 day moving average is $312.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

