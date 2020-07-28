Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 527 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verisign by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Verisign by 4.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Verisign by 6.6% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VRSN opened at $209.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.90. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.56 and a 200-day moving average of $202.95.
In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total value of $1,310,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,138,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,843,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,773,895. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra increased their price objective on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.
Verisign Profile
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.
