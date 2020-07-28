Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 527 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verisign by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Verisign by 4.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Verisign by 6.6% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN opened at $209.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.90. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.56 and a 200-day moving average of $202.95.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total value of $1,310,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,138,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,843,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,773,895. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra increased their price objective on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

