Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.7% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP increased its stake in Apple by 150.0% in the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

AAPL stock opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.23. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

