Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is New York State Teachers Retirement System’s 2nd Largest Position

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,984,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 130,188 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.5% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,183,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $536,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

