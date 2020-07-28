Busey Wealth Management Acquires 6,839 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.5% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $94,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.