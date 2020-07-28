Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys 201 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.5% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

