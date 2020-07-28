Nwam LLC Purchases 52,739 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 64.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,739 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.9% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

AAPL opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

