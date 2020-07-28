Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 4,200 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,008 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Strategic Education worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 674.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.50.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $45,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $273,091.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,512.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,577. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

STRA stock opened at $165.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.12. Strategic Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $188.99. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

