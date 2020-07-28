Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Westside Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 110,253 shares during the period. Apple comprises 87.1% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $147,902,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple by 19.0% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Apple by 2.7% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 258,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 70.8% during the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,316,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.86 and its 200 day moving average is $312.23. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

