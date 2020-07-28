Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.7% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 60,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Apple by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 18,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

