Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Eastern Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Eastern Bank cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.3% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $208,933,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $3,636,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.23. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

