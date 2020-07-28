Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 524.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

