180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

