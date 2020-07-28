Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,489 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 184,127 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,191,815 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $749,469,000 after buying an additional 44,837 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,664,795 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $243,802,000 after buying an additional 47,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603,448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $237,798,000 after buying an additional 64,939 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817,882 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,364,000 after buying an additional 160,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $147,267,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.15.

Shares of AKAM opened at $114.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $116.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.89.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $83,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,790 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

