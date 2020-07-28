Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.