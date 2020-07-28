Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 55,633 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $249,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $208,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,636,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.86 and its 200 day moving average is $312.23. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

