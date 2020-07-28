Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 3,279 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $384,000. AXA grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 13.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,065,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 181.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 311,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 200,962 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 66.0% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 19.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,180,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,351,000 after acquiring an additional 191,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.76.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

