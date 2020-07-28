Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $208,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,636,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

Shares of AAPL opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

