Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,083.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 98.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth $58,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

NYSE:AIV opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.