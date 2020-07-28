Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Stake Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.2% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,918,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,049,000 after purchasing an additional 367,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 616.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 125,760 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE REXR opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.87, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 69.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on REXR. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Capital One Financial cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

