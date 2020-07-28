Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 400.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Exponent were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,667,000 after buying an additional 93,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,143,000 after buying an additional 35,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,265,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,212,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 3.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 373,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,858,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $295,237.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $604,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,568.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,070 shares of company stock worth $4,545,523 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.26. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $83.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPO. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

