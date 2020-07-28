Strs Ohio Invests $7.34 Million in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $61,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.57.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

