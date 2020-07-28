Stephen Hoge Sells 20,000 Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $1,577,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,986,530 shares in the company, valued at $156,657,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $699,200.00.
  • On Monday, July 6th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $584,800.00.
  • On Thursday, July 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $599,400.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $318,450.00.
  • On Monday, June 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $633,200.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $618,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $322,500.00.

Moderna stock opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 0.67. Moderna Inc has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

