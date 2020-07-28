BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $34.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CL King boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.65.

BJRI opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.77 million, a PE ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.90. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $128.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.38 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

